Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shares video of animals enjoying the snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo shared an adorable video of some of their animals enjoying the winter weather. The zoo tweeted that there's "snow better way to spend the day." According to CMZ cold weather can be a great time to visit, because many of the cool-weather-loving are especially active when the temperatures drop.

https://twitter.com/CheyenneMtnZoo/status/1478814305730531329

Just don't forget to bundle up when you visit them in their high altitude habitats!