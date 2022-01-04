Three grass fires break out from homeless camps in Colorado Springs within 24 hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports seeing three separate fires related to homeless encampments between Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon. While that might seem like a lot, Captain Mike Smaldino said they get fire calls related to homeless camps almost daily.

While all the recent fires in Colorado Springs have extinguished quickly with no damage to structures thanks to a quick response, Capt. Smaldino told KRDO these recent fires are concerning and there's no clear solution to the issue.

CSFD is urging the community to call 911 if they see smoke to give them as much time as possible to respond.

"By no means are we saying that this is malicious, it's just, you know, there are people that are living outside, they're trying to stay warm, they're trying to warm up their food. It's just, unfortunately, right now we're in burn restrictions, and this is illegal, and they can be ticketed and have been," Captain Smaldino said.

Colorado Springs Police operates a Homeless Outreach Program (HOT). Sergeant Olaf Chaney, who supervises the program, said his team cited at least one person for the fire that sparked late Monday night.

"We have to take that zero-tolerance approach because what we don't want is our city to go up in flames. I mean, I don't think anybody wants that, and even the people that are out there, don't really want that," Sgt. Chaney said.

With the fires in Boulder County heightening fire safety concerns, Sgt. Chaney is emphasizing that people who are living on the streets have other options.

"Their first thought is I need to keep warm, their thought is not what's going to happen if it gets out of control, and then it's too late? Those are the ones we try to reach and say, 'Hey, come on bed space, let's go. Let's see what we can do. Let's get off the street, but you can't have the fire,'" he said.

Sgt. Chaney reports there are roughly 100 beds available every night in shelters for men, and a few dozen for women.

While HOT continues to try to provide resources and a hand up to the homeless community in Colorado Springs, Sgt. Chaney reports there are close to 500 people living in the city who refuse help.