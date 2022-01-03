Jury trials suspended in several Northern Colorado Judicial Districts due to COVID cases

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Jury trials in the 1st, 18th, and 20th Judicial Districts are being suspended due to high COVID-19 cases.

Monday, the Chief Judge in Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln counties suspended jury trials through the end of the month.

District Chief Judges say the trial suspensions will last at least a few weeks while they monitor case numbers and move to remote operations.

No local Judicial Districts have issued similar suspensions.