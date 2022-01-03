Family urges people to be safe after fatal house fire caused by space heater

By Courtney Carpenter

HOUSTON (KTRK) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead when a fire broke out at a home on Cochran Street in north Houston early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the cold weather may have played a part in the fire.

“That could be a factor, the weather, inclement weather, someone trying to stay warm. We know the oven was used to heat the home and there is no power or water to the house right now,” said Houston Police Detective Justin Brown.

“From what we hear, it was a space heater. We don’t know. They are still determining on which one it was, the oven or the space heater,” explained Adela Vale, the aunt of the victim.

Vale identified the victim as 34-year-old Rudy Cabrera.

“He was a sweet person. I mean he enjoyed being with everybody,” said Vale.

Now, Cabrera’s family is encouraging others to be cautious while trying to stay warm.

“The heaters, please be careful with these heaters. That’s the main thing that catches all of these fires on everybody. You don’t think. Don’t put anything near it. Please be careful. That’s all I ask…accidents do happen and he shouldn’t have been gone this way, but when the Lord calls us, the Lord calls us,” said Vale.

