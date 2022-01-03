Ellicot School District maintenance shop caught fire, no injuries reported

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Ellicot School District building is seriously damaged after a fire broke out Monday.

According to district officials, a maintenance shop on South Ellicot Highway caught fire around 10:30 a.m. The shop is behind the district administrative office and across the street from the high school and elementary school.

District officials say no kids were on campus because winter break is still going on. The superintendent says forklifts and other equipment inside the building caught fire.

No injuries were reported.