Former Denver Broncos Coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Former Broncos Head Coach Dan Reeves has died at 77.

According to our news partners at 9News, Reeves passed away Friday night. He was surrounded by his wife of 56 years and other family members.

His family says he died from complications with dementia.

Reeves led the Denver Broncos to three Super Bowls in the 1980s. He was a member of the team's Ring of Fame.

The Denver Broncos shared their condolences to his family during this time.

We’re saddened by the passing of Ring of Fame Head Coach Dan Reeves, who led us to three Super Bowl appearances.



We send our sincerest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/ybT0RJdeiW — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2022

Before coaching, Reeves won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys. He also led the Falcons to their first Super Bowl during the 1998 season.

