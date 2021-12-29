The Oak Fire in Jefferson County 80% contained

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews continue mop-up efforts and working to secure the perimeter on the Oak Fire in Jefferson County.

According to West Metro Fire, the fire was 80% contained as of Wednesday. WMF expects the fire to be 100% contained by the end of the week.

West Metro previously said mop-up efforts could take weeks due to hidden spots in the burn area.

Tuesday, officials announced that a suspect had been identified in connection with the start of the fire. Their name has not been released.

The Oak Fire has burned 153 acres.