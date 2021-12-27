Post Christmas shopping rush in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Shopping plazas in Colorado Springs were packed Monday, many people making returns or exchanges from presents they received.

And with Christmas behind us - shoppers and store owners are already preparing for the next season taking advantage of the post holiday sales.

"The week between Christmas and New Years is kinda busy so I am hoping that will be the case…” Kari Reyner said.

Reyner runs a clothing boutique in North Colorado Springs called FAB'RIK. She says in prior years - this period typically was one of her busiest times revenue wise. But because of the ongoing pandemic and the Omicron variant that is of particular concern - she is not sure what to expect.

“…With the omicron surge," Reyner said. "I am kinda uncertain of how it is going to go this week.”

Sarah Brown is one shopper who tells KRDO that while Omicron is her on her mind, she trusts the vaccine and booster shots to help protect her.

“I am not too worried about it… if it is somewhere where it is a really crowded area, extremely crowded area then I’ll wear a mask," Brown said.

Some stores and plazas have already implemented a face mask requirement of their own like the Chapel Hills Mall.

There is no countywide mandate, but to have the most protection and beat the crowds… Brown says she adjusts her schedule to avoid peak crowd times.

“I do like to come out this time of day because it is nice and quiet in the mornings and not too many shoppers out at that time,” she said.