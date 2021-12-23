WEATHER ALERT: Damaging Winds Possible Overnight

High Wind Warnings are in effect across the Pikes Peak region as strong upper level winds and a surface cold front push into Colorado tonight. Sustained winds between 35-45mph and gusts 65-75mph are possible for the Colorado Springs area, as well as much of the I-25 corridor and Teller County. Tree limb damage and power outages are possible so make sure to stay weather aware.

Extended: Staying windy on Friday as the jet stream sits over the state. Wind gusts to 45mph through the day in Colorado Springs with stronger winds possible south of Pueblo. High temperatures to 63 degrees in Colorado Springs and 65 in Pueblo. Expect the snow to stay largely west of the I-25 corridor. Winds will gradually calm down by Christmas morning with plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the low 50s.

