2 Boxing Day Premier League games off due to COVID outbreaks

LONDON (AP) — Coronavirus outbreaks at Leeds and Watford have led to two Premier League matches scheduled for Sunday being postponed. Leeds was due to travel to Liverpool and Watford was set to play at Wolverhampton as part of the Boxing Day program of fixtures. The Premier League has now called off 12 matches due to coronavirus issues in two weeks. The Leeds training ground has been closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with five new positive cases among the squad and staff reported on Thursday. Watford told the league that with players coming out of isolation it expects to be able to play West Ham on Tuesday.