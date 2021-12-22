Serious crash closes intersection of Barnes Rd. and Charlotte Pkwy.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major crash shut down the intersection of Barnes Rd. and Charlotte Pkwy. Wednesday evening.

The Colorado Springs Police Department first reported the crash at 6:26 p.m.

According to a KRDO crew at the scene, the crash appears to have involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. KRDO is working on confirming the details of the crash with the police.

This is a developing story. Police ask drivers to avoid the area.