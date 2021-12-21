First confirmed Omicron COVID-19 variant case in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, El Paso County Public Health announced the first confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the county. According to EPCPH, the patient is a man in his 40s who reported a history of domestic travel during his exposure period.
County health officials say the man is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot. The man is reporting mild symptoms and has now completed his isolation period.
EPCPH recommends the following to reduce the spread of the virus:
- Get vaccinated and get a booster when eligible, for more information click here
- Individuals who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms should get tested, for more information click here. There are also four community testing site at the:
- Citadel Mall
- Chapel Hills Mall
- Public Health South in Fountain
- Old Meridian Road and Chicago Ave. in Falcon
- Wear a face covering in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status
- Consider planning a small gathering for the holidays
- Stay home when sick
In a press release, EPCPH said:
Vaccination is the best method to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. Early studies indicate a booster dose of the vaccine provides additional protection against the Omicron variant; early data is showing strong evidence that individuals who have received three doses of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) have stronger protection than those who have only received two doses. While breakthrough infections after vaccination are possible, vaccination helps protect against severe illness and hospitalization.EPCPH
Comments
3 Comments
County health officials say the man is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot. The man is reporting mild symptoms and has now completed his isolation period.
Wait….. Brandon was just on TV saying that if you have the shots and a booster you can’t get Omicron…..
Pfizer was saying that after all three shots you can’t get omicron…..”Preliminary laboratory studies demonstrate that three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine neutralize the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529 lineage)”
scared yet ??/S
Oh nooo. A variant less dangerous than the original.. more fear p0rn brought to you by the media.