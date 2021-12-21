First confirmed Omicron COVID-19 variant case in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, El Paso County Public Health announced the first confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the county. According to EPCPH, the patient is a man in his 40s who reported a history of domestic travel during his exposure period.

County health officials say the man is fully vaccinated and received his booster shot. The man is reporting mild symptoms and has now completed his isolation period.

EPCPH recommends the following to reduce the spread of the virus:

Get vaccinated and get a booster when eligible, for more information click here

Individuals who feel sick or are experiencing symptoms should get tested, for more information click here. There are also four community testing site at the: Citadel Mall Chapel Hills Mall Public Health South in Fountain Old Meridian Road and Chicago Ave. in Falcon

Wear a face covering in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status

Consider planning a small gathering for the holidays

Stay home when sick

In a press release, EPCPH said: