Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:12 AM
Published 10:05 AM

Multiple vehicle crashes prompt road closures Monday morning

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are responding to multiple vehicle crashes in the Southern Colorado area. Drivers should be prepared to use an alternate route while commuting Monday morning.

CSPD are responding to the latest vehicle crashes:

  • Vehicle crash near Fillmore and Centennial
  • Vehicle rollover crash on W. Pikes Peak Ave.

According to KRDO's traffic anchor, Natalie Haddad says westbound and eastbound lanes are closed from Avondale Boulevard to Martin Road near Boone. Also, both directions are closed from McClelland Road and Peyton Highway. We don't have a time frame to when these roads will reopen.

News
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a television news producer. He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content