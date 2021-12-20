Multiple vehicle crashes prompt road closures Monday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are responding to multiple vehicle crashes in the Southern Colorado area. Drivers should be prepared to use an alternate route while commuting Monday morning.
CSPD are responding to the latest vehicle crashes:
- Vehicle crash near Fillmore and Centennial
- Vehicle rollover crash on W. Pikes Peak Ave.
According to KRDO's traffic anchor, Natalie Haddad says westbound and eastbound lanes are closed from Avondale Boulevard to Martin Road near Boone. Also, both directions are closed from McClelland Road and Peyton Highway. We don't have a time frame to when these roads will reopen.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT: a couple accidents in Southern Colorado, causing road closures. The first, west & eastbound lanes are closed from Avondale Blvd to Martin Rd near Boone. Second, both sides closed from McClelland Rd to Peyton Hwy. No timeframe on reopening. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/2ot44w0SfC— Natalie Haddad, KRDO (@natalieontv) December 20, 2021
