Unknowns remain as Bulls try to come back from COVID issues

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls still have plenty of uncertainties hovering above them as they try to work their way back after having two games this week postponed because 10 players were in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. They’re scheduled to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Whether that game is played remains to be seen. Backup guard Coby White and wing player Javonte Green have been cleared in recent days and begun working out at the team’s practice facility. Whether they will be ready to play Sunday was still in question. But even if they are, the Bulls’ roster would remain gutted.