Late Pueblo City Councilman’s legacy carried on through Bessemer Christmas Extravaganza

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The legacy of late Pueblo City Councilman Ray Aguilera continued on Thursday when volunteers across the city came together to host the Bessemer Christmas Extravaganza.

Aguilera began the tradition ten years ago. During the event, Bessemer families are gifted with food, books, toys, and more.

Last year the event was held at the Colorado State Fairgrounds because of COVID-19 restrictions. People were able to receive gifts from the safety of their cars.

Organizers chose to hold it again at the fairgrounds, allowing families to once again experience the event while safe.

Several District 60 schools participated in the event. Volunteers for the extravaganza included the Pueblo Police Department, D60 staff and teachers, and Care and Share.

"It's a community effort because you know - I really have found out that nobody works alone, it takes a team effort, even when Ray was with us, but you know we have so much community support," said Abbie Spillman, an organizer for the Bessemer Christmas Extravaganza.

This year was the first Bessemer Christmas Extravaganza held since Aguilera passed away. Aguilera's daughter told KRDO she hopes to carry on this tradition for another ten years.