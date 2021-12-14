Name game: Reyna’s Dortmund to play Bronckhorst’s Rangers

By The Associated Press

American midfielder Gio Reyna’s could get to play in the Europa League against the team managed by the person he was named after. Reyna, a 19-year-old who debuted for Dortmund last year, was named after Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a teammate of his dad, Claudio Reyna, at Scotland’s Glasgow Rangers from 1999-2001. Dortmund will host Rangers on Feb. 17 and play in Scotland a week later in the Europa League knockout round playoffs.