Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:48 PM
Published 4:57 PM

Medical Health Director parting ways with El Paso County Public Health

EPCPH

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday afternoon, 13 Investigates confirmed the El Paso County Medical Director is leaving her position by the end of December.

Doctor Robin Johnson was hired by El Paso County Public Health in 2018. During her time with EPCPH, she guided the county through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's unclear why Johnson is departing, but 13 Investigates learned her contract ends on December 31. A spokesperson for EPCH told 13 Investigates Doctor Chris Urbina will serve as interim medical director.

Information will come soon about the hiring process for a full-time medical director.

News
Author Profile Photo

Shelby Filangi

Shelby is a digital content producer for KRDO.com. You can learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content