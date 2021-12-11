At least 50 likely dead in Kentucky alone, governor says, after tornadoes hit central and southern US

By Jason Hanna, Travis Caldwell and Andy Rose, CNN

Storms unleashed devastating tornadoes late Friday and early Saturday across parts of the central and southern US including Kentucky, where the governor says the death toll will exceed 50 after “one of the toughest nights in (our) history.”

More than 30 tornado reports have been made in at least six states — including a more than 200-stretch from Arkansas through Kentucky that may have been hit by one violent, long-track twister, CNN meteorologists say.

And in the western Illinois city of Edwardsville, part of an Amazon warehouse collapsed, killing at least two people, and rescue attempts are underway, authorities said.

The extent of damage will not be known fully for hours, but video emerging from those three states alone — flattened buildings, overturned vehicles and workers scouring rubble for trapped people — speak of breathtaking devastation in some areas.

“We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a briefing Saturday morning.

“This will be one of the most significant, the most extensive disasters that Kentucky has faced,” Kentucky emergency management director Michael Dossett said, adding this was “one of the darkest days in the state’s history.”

Tornadoes also have been reported in parts of Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi.

Among the most significant reports of destruction: A tornado hit a candle factory in the southwestern Kentucky city of Mayfield, and about 110 people were inside, Beshear said.

“We believe we’ll lose at least dozens of those individuals,” the governor said.

Video from Mayfield showed what remained of the factory: a massive debris field, largely of twisted metal, several feet high.

Other buildings hit in Mayfield, a city of around 10,000 people, include the Graves County courthouse and adjoining jail.

“It’s changed the landscape … here in Mayfield,” Kentucky State Police Lt. Dean Patterson said. “We’re seeing (destruction) that none of us have ever seen before.”

And the potential for more severe weather continues over the weekend as the system moves east, stretching from northern Louisiana up to southern Ohio early Saturday. Tornado watches throughout the region are expected Saturday morning.

Deaths in Illinois and Arkansas, officials say

Deaths also have been reported in Illinois and Arkansas.

At the collapsed Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville outside St. Louis, at least two people were killed, and rescue attempts were underway Saturday, Police Chief Mike Fillback said.

Rescues were going slowly because hanging debris was posing dangers to responders, Fillback said.

Dozens of people were able to escape without serious injury, Fillback said.

One resident told CNN affiliate KMOV that a family member and employee was trapped inside, and that others inside were remaining calm and working to get out of the warehouse. Video from the scene showed a large emergency response.

“It’s devastating to see the amount of damage there and to know there were people inside when that happened,” Fillback told KMOV on Saturday morning. Police did not know how many people were in the building at the time of the collapse, Fillback said, nor how many people still were trapped inside.

In the northeastern Arkansas city of Monette, at least one person was dead after a tornado damaged a nursing home Friday, trapping others inside before being rescued. At least 20 were also injured at the facility, Mayor Bob Blankenship told CNN.

Another person was killed in nearby Leachville, when a woman was “in a Dollar General store when the storm hit and they could not get out,” Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook told CNN.

Also in Arkansas, Interstate 555 near the town of Trumann was closed because of overturned vehicles, Arkansas Emergency Management spokesperson LaTresha Woodruff said. State officials had been told the town’s fire department, EMS facility and a nursing home were damaged, Woodruff said.

Those parts of Arkansas — as well as the damage in Mayfield, Kentucky — are part of a more than 200-mile path of devastation in those two states that may have been produced by one long-track tornado, or several tornadoes, CNN meteorologists said.

If it was one tornado, that 200-mile path would be the longest traveled of any since 1925.

A train derailed near Madisonville, Kentucky, early Saturday morning as weather moved through the area, according to a CSX spokeswoman. There are no reported injuries to the crew.

In the community of Samburg in northwest Tennessee, multiple structured were damaged, according to officials. The town “is pretty well flattened,” Obion County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Judy Faulkner told CNN.

Along with multiple tornadoes, the storms produced dozens of wind and hail reports as of early Saturday.

More than 340,000 homes and businesses had lost power across seven states by 7:45 a.m. ET Saturday — including more than 137,000 in Tennessee and more than 70,000 in Kentucky, according to poweroutage.us.

Setting off weather alerts Friday from Arkansas to Indiana, the severity of the storms is anticipated to diminish as Saturday continues, with the greatest threat during the early morning hours.

Much of the eastern US will be impacted by rain into Saturday evening. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms may occur from the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys into the northern Gulf States, according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center. Wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado remain possible.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled the name of Kentucky emergency management Director Michael Dossett.

