Barricaded suspect prompts shelter in place off Austin Bluffs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police initiated a shelter in place due to a barricaded suspect in the area of the 24-Hour Fitness on Austin Bluffs Pkwy. Police alerted the community via Peak Alerts, of the incident at 3:11 a.m. on Friday, December 10th.

Our crews on scene confirm shots are being fired in the area. Colorado Springs Police tweeted that their officers were involved in a shooting in the area and the suspect is not yet in custody. That update coming to us just before 4 a.m.

https://twitter.com/CSPDPIO/status/1469259926400745474

Police ask that those in the area stay indoors, lock their doors, and stay away from doors and windows.

This is the map the Colorado Springs Police Department shared regarding the area under the shelter in place.