Transformer blown at Austin Bluffs and Dublin, police asking public to avoid the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Police confirm a one car accident took out a transformer at Austin Bluffs and Dublin, on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to a sergeant with the Stetson Hills division on scene, most of the power on Austin Bluffs has been restored. However, crews expect the intersection at Austin Bluffs and Dublin to be without a traffic signal light until at least noon.

KRDO spoke with the driver of the car that crashed, he said he hit a curb and flipped into the transformer.

Utilities will work to restore power to the intersection as soon as possible, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.