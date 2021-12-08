Pedestrian dies Wednesday morning from Colorado Springs police cruiser collision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of South Nevada Ave. and East Las Vegas Street are back open Wednesday morning after a pedestrian dies in the hospital from getting hit by a Colorado Springs police cruiser.

According to the police report, a Colorado Springs officer was traveling northbound on South Nevada Ave. in a police cruiser late Tuesday night when the vehicle hit a pedestrian attempting to cross South Nevada Ave.

"We had an officer that was driving northbound on Nevada, and a pedestrian walked in front of the officer, and the officer struck the pedestrian. And the pedestrian has died," said Lieutenant Joel Kern.

Once emergency personnel arrived to the scene, the pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital to get treatment. Police reported the pedestrian died from their injuries of the crash.

After further investigation, Colorado Springs police say the pedestrian had a bicycle on them while attempting to cross South Nevada Ave. Also, the pedestrian was walking in an unmarked crosswalk and they were crossing "against the light".

Colorado Springs police say the officer involved reported no injuries during the accident. The police cruiser was a Colorado Springs Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe. Prior to the accident, the police cruiser wasn't responding to a call.

This is the 45th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, according to Colorado Springs Police Department.

The Major Crash Team will be taking over the investigation.