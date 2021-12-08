El Paso Co. inmate set to receive $750k in jail abuse case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County Commissioners have agreed to a settlement with a former El Paso County Jail inmate worth three-quarters of a million dollars. The former El Paso County Jail inmate claims he was severely beaten by deputies in the jail and wasn't given the proper medical treatment for his injuries.

On Monday, commissioners unanimously voted to ratify an emergency resolution granting 41-year old Rodney Eaves more than $237,000 from County taxpayers out of a $750,000 settlement agreement. The remaining two-thirds of the agreement is covered by insurance.

41-year old Rodney Eaves

More than a year after the alleged incident in April 2015, Eaves filed a handwritten 20-page complaint through US District Court in Denver. In the complaint, Eaves says he was taken to special detention without just cause. That's where the former El Paso County inmate said he was assaulted and battered by deputies. Eaves says his face was repeatedly slammed into the floor while he was handcuffed.

The El Paso County Jail inmate said he didn't receive medical treatment for nine days after the incident. According to federal court records, Eaves experienced extreme injuries including an orbital fracture, bruising, and neck pain.

In his complaint filed in 2016, Eaves claims El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder allows deputies to use excessive force towards inmates at the jail.

13 Investigates reached out to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for comment. A spokesperson said they don't speak on settlements and directed 13 Investigates to the County Attorney.

Federal court records show both El Paso County and Eaves attorneys were negotiating for a deal since August. The records state there was "little possibility of a settlement." A five-day jury trial was scheduled to begin on November 15. Monday, December 8, the county approved a settlement where taxpayers would pay exactly $237,044.33 to Eaves.

Eaves is currently serving a 30-year sentence at the Bent County Correctional Correctional Facility. He was convicted of an aggravated robbery charge in May 2016. According to the Department of Corrections, Eaves' next parole hearing is in 2037.

An attorney for Eaves declined to comment on our story at this time. The settlement agreement between Eaves and El Paso County still needs to be reviewed by a judge.