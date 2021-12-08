Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly aiming a gun at a service driver

EL PASO COUNTY Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man has been arrested after allegedly aiming a gun at a transportation service driver during a trip Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO).

At approximately 5 p.m., as the service driver was giving the suspect a ride, the suspect pulled out a gun and aimed it at the service driver. The service driver was able to get the suspect out of the vehicle in the 100 block of Estrella Vista Lane. The service driver immediately contacted the police after leaving the suspect in the area.

EPSO Tactical Support Unit (TSU) deputies, Sheriff's Office Patrol Division deputies, and the EPSO K9 team arrived to the scene and found the suspect in the 100 block of Drury lane shortly after.

Salvador Velasco, 30, was identified to be the suspect who pointed a gun at the service driver. Once Velasco was located, he refused to corporate with law enforcement and threatened to reach inside his jacket.

Police say K9 Deputy Hancock immediately released his partner, K9 Jinx to prevent Velasco from escalating the stand-off.

Deputies attempted to restrain Velasco after the K9 unit grabbed him. Law enforcement was able to take Velasco into custody. Police located Velasco's gun in the backseat of the service driver's vehicle.

Velasco was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment due to his injuries from the K9 unit.

Once Velasco is released from the hospital, he will be booked into the El Paso County Jail and face charges for felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and harassment.

Police say Velasco has an active warrant out for his arrest, issued from the State of Texas. He faces charges of felony burglary back in Texas.