‘I lost my brother’: Hotel security guard killed after argument leads to shooting in Milwaukee

By Kim Shine

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee Police believe an argument is what led to the fatal hotel shooting of Jose Stanton, 28, near 6th and Vine Monday night, Dec. 6, 2021.

It happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. at the Days Inn and Suites.

The suspect remains at large.

Erica Hunt, a friend of Stanton who called him by the nickname “Rico” said he was working as a security guard at the hotel.

“He did his job too well,” said Hunt. “He did his job too well and he paid the ultimate price for doing his job too well.”

Hunt told CBS 58 there was an apparent dispute between a woman and her boyfriend Monday night and Stanton told them they had to leave.

She explained that the man returned to the Days Inn and shot Stanton.

Milwaukee Police said the 28-year-old was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

MPD confirms the “circumstances leading up to the homicide appear to be argument related.”

Hunt described Stanton as a protector, and as someone who was loving, caring and would stand up for strangers.

“I lost my brother. I lost my brother,” she cried. “I’m going through something in my life and he called me yesterday and I woke up this morning to return his call back. I lost my protector. When I hit the street is my comrade going to be there to protect me then?”

Hunt told CBS 58 that Stanton confided in her about previous troubles at the hotel.

She said she offered to help him find other work but he declined, telling her he was just ‘doing my job’.

If you have any information, contact Milwaukee Police or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.