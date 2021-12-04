Vancouver police asking for public’s help locating missing autistic man

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing autistic man who was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

Zachary Childers, 37, was last seen by a family member at the Goodwill Store located at 6425 Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Childers is autistic and forgets his name, where he lives, and becomes agitated when tired and hungry. He also has mental health issues and takes medication for medical issues.

He is wearing a tan jacket, grey sweatpants, and black slip-on tennis shoes.

Childers is carrying a wallet with his ID and address inside. He is 5‘9” and 225 pounds. He is balding with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.