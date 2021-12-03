Month after rout by Colts, Jets D gets ‘do-over’ vs. Eagles

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ defense was at rock bottom a month ago. Indianapolis had just run through, around and past the Jets for 260 yards in front of a national TV audience. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich insists that is not who the Jets are. He and linebacker C.J. Mosley said they are much improved since that game. They get a chance to prove it Sunday in what Ulbrich calls a do-over against Philadelphia. The Eagles also have run-first tendencies and a head coach in Nick Sirianni who was previously Colts offensive coordinator under Frank Reich.