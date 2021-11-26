Rising throws 3 TDs and No. 16 Utah beats Colorado 28-13

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cameron Rising threw for three touchdowns and Tavion Thomas ran for 142 yards and another score to lift No. 16 Utah to a 28-13 win over Colorado. The Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12), who won their fifth straight game, rushed for 265 yards and held Colorado (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12) to 148 yards of total offense with the Pac-12 Championship game looming. Rising was 14-of-23 for 179 yards passing. T.J. Pledger added 103 yards on the ground. Colorado’s Brendon Lewis was harassed all game and finished with 84 yards passing, going 9-for-23, with four sacks.