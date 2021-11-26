Big flotilla of illegal gold miners splits up in Brazil

EDMAR BARROS, SILAS LAURENTINO and DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

ON THE RIO MADEIRA, Brazil (AP) — Hundreds of barges of illegal gold miners are navigating along the Madeira River in the Brazilian Amazon, and researchers said they pose a threat of pollution for the broader environment. The barges were spotted this week by the municipality of Autazes: Smaller gatherings are common along rivers in the region, but the latest collection drew international attention this week when Greenpeace published images of several rows of rafts and officials vowed police action. One miner told The Associated Press on Friday that about 400 barges with some 3,000 people had congregated in the area after one miner found gold there and alerted the others.