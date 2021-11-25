Skip to Content
SKorea governing party candidate takes softer line on North

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean governing party’s presidential candidate says he will continue a conciliatory approach toward North Korea if elected and questioned the effectiveness of U.S.-led economic sanctions in pressuring the North to abandon its nuclear ambitions. The comments by Lee Jae-myung come as nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the U.S. remain frozen over the issue of a relaxation of the crippling U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for steps by North Korea to wind down its nuclear weapons program. Lee has been locked in a tight race in the March election with conservative candidate Yoon Suk Yeol, who has vowed a tougher stance on North Korea and promised to pursue stronger military cooperation with Washington and Tokyo to cope with North Korea’s advancing nuclear threat.

