Despite deal, Sudanese rally to demand military rulers leave

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum to renew their demand for a civilian government. Thursday’s rallies came just days after the military signed a power-sharing deal with the prime minister, after releasing him from house arrest and reinstating him as head of government. The deal came almost a month after the generals orchestrated a coup that saw the premier deposed and dozens of politicians and activists detained. Sudan’s key pro-democracy groups and political parties have dismissed the deal as falling short of their demands for a fully civilian rule.