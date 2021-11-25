Colorado adds additional COVID-19 vaccine community sites by Chapel Hills Mall and Pueblo Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In response to Colorado's statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign, three additional COVID-19 community sites were added by Chapel Hills Mall, Pueblo Mall, and Douglas County Fairgrounds. These new sites will help administer additional doses throughout the Southern Colorado area.

In the press release, all three locations within Southern Colorado will start offering increased capacity of up to 1,000 doses per day beginning Saturday, Nov. 27 and run every weekend from Friday to Sunday. People can schedule their appointment in advance and it's strongly encouraged.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says parents and guardians should plan on getting their children vaccinated. Vaccines will help prevent severe illnesses, hospitalizations, and even death -- among those who do become infected. With the holidays around the corner, children who get vaccinated can participate in extracurricular activities, see family and friends, and there will be fewer interruptions to in-person learning.

Standalone clinics like mobile vaccine clinics offer pediatric vaccines for ages five to 11 year-olds. The state updates a list of providers administrating Pfizer pediatric vaccines. In addition, COVID-19 vaccine clinics offer flu vaccines. People can receive the COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same place, on the same day.

CDPHE encourages all Coloradans ages 18 and up to get the COVID-19 booster dose as soon as possible if it's been at least six months since receiving the second Pfizer dose or Moderna. If a person received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, they have to wait at least two months.

The list below includes vaccine clinics in the Southern Colorado area from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3:

Douglas County

Douglas County Fairgrounds

500 Fairgrounds Road, Castle Rock, CO 80104

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

El Paso County

Citadel Mall (parking lot next to JC Penney)

680 Citadel Dr. E., Colorado Springs, CO 80909

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Chapel Hills Mall (AMC parking lot)

1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

5550 E. Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pueblo Mall

3201 Dillon Dr., Pueblo, CO 81008

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Pueblo County

Baca Elementary

2800 E. 16th St., Pueblo, CO 81001

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer 12+, Pfizer for children age 5-11, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu