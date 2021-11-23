Serious crash closes intersection of Galley Rd. and N. Murray Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A serious crash closed all lanes into and out of Galley Road at Murray Boulevard Tuesday night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the lanes will likely be closed for several hours. The closure was announced just after 9 p.m.

Alert: Due to a serious traffic crash, all lanes into and out of Galley Road at Murray Blvd are closed and will likely be closed for several hours. Please slow down and avoid the area. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) November 24, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.