Serious crash closes intersection of Galley Rd. and N. Murray Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A serious crash closed all lanes into and out of Galley Road at Murray Boulevard Tuesday night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the lanes will likely be closed for several hours. The closure was announced just after 9 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. This is a developing story.

