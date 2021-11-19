Proposed fee increase at Rocky Mountain National Park in 2022

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rocky Mountain National Park is proposing a change in the current entrance fees.

The park proposed a $5 increase to the Daily Vehicle Entrance fee, going from $25 to $30 for a day pass to Rocky Mountain National Park.

RMNP is also proposing increases to front-country campground overnight fees:

Summer campground fees would increase from $30 to $35 per night at Moraine Park, Glacier Basin, Aspenglen, and Timber Creek Campgrounds.

Winter campground fees would increase at Moraine Park Campground from $20 to $30 per night, the only campground open in the winter season.

Group campsite fees in Glacier Basin Campground would increase by $10 per night. This would increase the group sites from $40, $50, and $60 per night (depenidng on the size of the site) to $50, $60, and $70 per night.

According to park officials, fee increases are necessary to improve and maintain higher-quality visitor services. While basic park operations are funded by direct appropriations from Congress, the recreation fees collected by the park are used to support new projects and the ongoing maintenance of park facilities that directly enhance the visitor experience.

Some of the projects funded through the collection of entrance station and campground fees at Rocky Mountain National park include:

Hazard Tree Mitigation: Recreation fees fund extensive mitigation of hazard trees in or near developed areas and other popular park facilities, such as campgrounds, parking lots, road corridors, housing areas and visitor centers.

Hiking Trail Repairs and Improvements: Repairing washed out sections of trail, the installation of bridges, and the installation of vault toilets at heavily used trailheads.

Wilderness Campsites Improvements: Rocky Mountain National Parks wilderness campsites are used by thousands of backcountry campers each year. Fees fund the maintenance of cherished campsites.

Bear Management: Park entrance and campground fees help keep bears wild at Rocky Mountain National Park. Over the last 20 years, fees fund 100% of the park’s garbage cans, recycling bins, and dumpsters are now bear-resistant. The park has also gone from 0 food storage lockers to 352. Recreation fees also help support visitor education programs focused on black bears.

Restoration of Historic Rock Walls along Trail Ridge Road: The historic rock walls along Trail Ridge Road provide for visitor safety and a visually pleasant drive. Originally built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, recreation fee program funding allows for damaged sections of these rock walls to be restored by Rocky Mountain National Park staff who specialize in rock work.

There are no proposed changes to the park's weekly pass, annual pass, or any of the interagency American the Beautiful passes.

The Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) allows parks to retain 80% of the fees collected at parks for use on projects that directly enhance the experience of park visitors. The remaining 20% of collected fees are distributed for use throughout the National Park System.

Rocky Mountain National Park is accepting public comment on the proposed fee increases. Comments can be submitted by clicking here.

Comments can also be submitted through the mail. Letters can be addressed to:

Rocky Mountain National Park

Office of the Superintendent

1000 US Hwy 36

Estes Park, CO 80517

All comments on the proposed fee increase will be accepted through Jan. 7, 2022.

For more information, click here.