Video shows former Vanderbilt running back Zac Stacy hitting ex-girlfriend at her Florida home

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A former star running back for Vanderbilt University is in trouble with the law after a video surfaced of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

In a video posted by TMZ sports, it shows Zac Stacy hitting his ex-girlfriend in her Florida home this weekend. Additionally, a child can is on the couch.

Stacy was set to be a YFP ambassador for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Since the video has surfaced, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated Stacy as YFP ambassador.

“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” their statement read.

During his time at Vanderbilt, Stacy was Vandy’s all-time rushing leader when he was a player. However, this record has since been broken.

