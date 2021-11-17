Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday

Partly cloudy and chilly temperatures for your Wednesday afternoon.

TODAY: A cold trough of low pressure will keep our temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s today. Winds will be out of the north at about 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clears skies and quite cold overnight as lows drop into the teens. Forecasting 19 degrees in Colorado Springs and 20 for Pueblo.

EXTENDED: A gradual warming trend through the first half of the weekend with temperatures back into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Another dry cold front will slide across the area Saturday night… with cooler temperatures on Sunday.