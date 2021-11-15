Natural gas line leak shuts down northbound Cascade at Bijou St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A natural gas line leak shut down northbound Cascade at Bijou St. Monday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, construction caused the leak. Crews announced Cascade was shut down around 2:42 p.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a natural gas line that was hit during construction. Northbound Cascade is closed at Bijou St. @CSUtilities is on scene assisting in controlling the leak. Unknown how long Cascade will be closed pic.twitter.com/1UXDbX6ASO — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 15, 2021

Colorado Springs Utilities responded and assisted in controlling the leak.

This is a developing story. CSFD did not give an estimate as to when Cascade will reopen.