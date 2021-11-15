Skip to Content
Natural gas line leak shuts down northbound Cascade at Bijou St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A natural gas line leak shut down northbound Cascade at Bijou St. Monday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, construction caused the leak. Crews announced Cascade was shut down around 2:42 p.m.

Colorado Springs Utilities responded and assisted in controlling the leak.

This is a developing story. CSFD did not give an estimate as to when Cascade will reopen.

