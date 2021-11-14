New surveillance video shows moments leading to high-speed chase

By COURTNEY ALLEN

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — New surveillance video shows each stop of 32-year-old Jesse Rucker’s alleged crime spree Thursday. Police said they were chasing Rucker after a slew of robberies and carjackings all over Davidson County. Some businesses News4 spoke with said they feared for their life. One even had an employee quit immediately after Rucker came through the door. “I couldn’t sleep last night because all I could hear was the clicking of the gun in my ear,” Antresia Smith said.

Smith said she dreaded going to work at Metro by T-Mobile today. “I locked the door a couple times,” Smith said. “People come to the door, I unlock it, then lock it back after them.”

This comes after Smith said a man with a gun robbed them Thursday afternoon. “He busted the door open and said he was going to rob us,” Smith said. “I told him to get out of my store. He pulled the gun out of his pocket and cocked it and said, ‘do you think it is a game?’’ Smith said 32-year-old Jesse Rucker demanded another employee in the store grab the iPhones from the back while oddly enough, Rucker starts throwing money at Smith.

Police said Rucker’s business robberies kicked off Wednesday night at a gas station in Joelton. Then yesterday afternoon, police said he robbed Mi Colombia restaurant then headed to Harding Pharmacy. The pharmacy told News4 that he walked in with customers inside to buy syringes. Surveillance shows him wave around a gun and tell the cashier to hurry up before actually paying and taking off with boxes of 30 gauge needles.

Then, Smith said Rucker stole the phones from Metro by T-Mobile and ended up at Dubai Jewelry just a few minutes later. Surveillance shows him walk up to the jewelry store with a gun and then hide it as someone passes. Once he enters, he shatters a display case and grabs a handful of jewelry. He tries but fails to get out. He then tries to jump the counter before letting himself out with a lock button beside the door. “I have still been shaking,” Smith said.

Smith said she is thankful to be alive. “I got to do what this man tells me to do because I got kids at home,” Smith said. “I have to make it home to my kids.”

MNPD said Rucker committed personal robberies and carjackings in between his stops at these businesses. Police said he is facing 16 charges for 10 incidents. Six other incidents remain under investigation. Five are local and the other is out of Kentucky.

