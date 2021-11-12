Frontier Elementary launches program to teach students how to ride bicycles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Frontier Elementary School launched a new program aimed at teaching kindergartners how to ride a bike.

Academy District 20 partnered with the All Kids Bike program to supply the school with new bikes, helmets, and pedal conversion kits. Teachers will also be trained in a special curriculum.

According to All Kids Bike, the program is a "national movement to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride programs into public schools for free." The programs are funded through donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations.

During the program, kindergarteners will be taught the physical skills they'll need to ride a bike and the rules of the road as a cyclist. In addition to riding a bike, the program will teach kindergartners valuable safety and motor skills.

In Colorado, 23 schools are participating in the Kindergarten PE Program.