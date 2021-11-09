Skip to Content
News
By
today at 7:20 AM
Published 6:47 AM

House fire reported near Willamette Ave.

Willamette Ave
Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a house fire at 743 E. Willamette Ave. Tuesday morning.

Engine one arrived to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials said the home was vacant at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries to report

The fire inspector is responding to the scene.

This story is developing.

News
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a television news producer for Good Morning Colorado. He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content