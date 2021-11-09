House fire reported near Willamette Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a house fire at 743 E. Willamette Ave. Tuesday morning.
Engine one arrived to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials said the home was vacant at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries to report
The fire inspector is responding to the scene.
This story is developing.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 743 E Willamette Ave. Engine 1 on scene reporting fire and smoke showing from a house— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 9, 2021
