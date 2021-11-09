House fire reported near Willamette Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to reports of a house fire at 743 E. Willamette Ave. Tuesday morning.

Engine one arrived to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. Fire officials said the home was vacant at the time of the fire, and there are no injuries to report

The fire inspector is responding to the scene.

This story is developing.