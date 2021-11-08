Thieves target, rob, 90-yo

Skip to Content
    MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) — A 90-year-old man was robbed inside his apartment after two armed men knocked on his front door in Manhattan Saturday.

Police said the victim was inside his unit in a building near West 145th Street and Edgecombe Avenue in Upper Manhattan just after 8 a.m. when he heard a knock at the door.

When he opened the door, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded money and the victim’s cellphone while the other suspect stayed at the front of the apartment and acted as a lookout.

The victim handed the phone and $270 in cash over before they left.

The 90-year-old man was not hurt.

Police said he had just moved into the apartment eight days ago and is a veteran of the Korean War.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

