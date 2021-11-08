Skip to Content
CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines required to travel to the United States

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been 18 months since the United States borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed. As of Nov. 8, the United States will only allow entry to tourists who are fully vaccinated.

According to 9News, travelers must receive all vaccines approved specifically by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in order to enter the United States.

According to the CDC, these are the COVID-19 vaccines accepted to enter the country:

Vaccines Approved or Authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Single dose:

  • Janssen/J&J

Two-dose series:

  • Pfizer-BioNTech

Vaccines Listed for Emergency Use (EUL) by the World Health Organization

Single dose:

  • Janssen/J&J

Two-dose series:

  • Pfizer-BioNTech
  • Moderna
  • AstraZeneca
  • Covaxin
  • Covishield
  • BIBP/Sinopharm
  • Sinovac

Travelers who get the vaccine must provide proof of vaccination by providing official records in digital or paper formats like a certificate of vaccination with a QR code, CDC vaccination card, or a digital photo of a vaccination card or record.

A travelers last dose must be administrated 14 days before boarding a flight to the United States. According to the CDC, travelers are considered fully vaccinated on day 14 after the vaccination series is completed.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a television news producer for Good Morning Colorado. He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado.

