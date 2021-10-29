University and college campuses have lower positivity rates than general Colorado population

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Compared to the general population, universities and colleges in Colorado have far lower positivity rates.

Many Colorado universities and colleges have strict COVID protocols. Among the schools is the University of Denver, which has some of the strictest standards of any school in the state.

DU told our news partners 9News that even with a 97% vaccination rate, students and staff are required to test regularly and wear masks indoors.

"We do 9,000 to 10,000 tests a week. Everyone is on a regular testing schedule," said Sarah Watamura, the chair of the psychology department at the University of Denver and the university’s COVID Response Coordinator, to 9News. "By doing that, we’re able to feel really confident that we have the situation under control."

Of the 9,000 tests, only .32% have come back positive this past week. For the rest of the state, the positivity rate this week is at 8.9%.

At DU, students and staff also have to swipe into every building. That makes contact tracing easier and is quicker than any contact tracing still happening off-campus.

"We trace a positive case in about an hour," said Watamura. "If you do not follow your required testing schedule, if you test positive or are otherwise not compliant with our protocols, you will not be able to access buildings. Your badge will not work."

According to 9News, Metropolitan State University of Denver requires vaccinations. Out of the student population, 10% submitted exemptions and they are the only ones required to get tested. Still, the university told 9News the positivity rate over the past week is just 1.7%.

For the University of Colorado, the vaccination rate is at 94%. However, people with exemptions are not required to get tested. 9News reports the positivity rate is low, but there's not a huge sample size from CU.

Watamura told 9News college campuses are examples of how protocols can help contain the spread of the virus.