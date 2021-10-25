Pfizer vaccine approval for children 5 to 11 could come as soon as Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earlier this month, Pfizer/BioNTech asked federal regulators to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. Now, that approval could come as soon as tomorrow.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to meet.

If the FDA authorizes the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine for the age group. Shots could be available in the United States in early November.

The El Paso County Health Department tells KRDO they have already partnered and begun planning the vaccine administration process with area schools.

Dr. Robin Johnson with the county health department says she understands the worry parents may have when considering the vaccine for their child.

"The process and the multiple checks and balances can give you the reassurance that you can lean into the expertise," Dr. Johnson explains.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been linked to cases of heart inflammation, or myocarditis, especially in young men. However, Dr. Johnson explains that these cases are rare, and have been short-lived.

"Soreness, fever, extended periods of exhaustion," Dr. Johnson lists. "These are much more likely and normal when younger people get the shot. A couple of good nights of sleep would best."

A meeting of expert advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled for November 2nd, following the potential approval from the FDA.

The CDC.’s recommendations are typically the federal government’s last word on vaccine policy.