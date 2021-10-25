13 Investigates takes closer look at efficacy of all 3 COVID vaccines, which booster to get

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As more people are permitted to get their COVID-19 booster shots throughout the U.S., 13 Investigates took a closer look at the efficacy of all three COVID vaccines in Colorado.

This past week, both the FDA and CDC gave the green light for people to 'mix-and-match' their COVID-19 vaccines when they receive their booster shots.

El Paso County Health officials say they do not have a preference when it comes to the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J, but they say Colorado state numbers may be pointing in a particular direction.

“I think that if we just looked at the raw data you would say Moderna is the most effective,” said Dr. Robin Johnson with El Paso County Health Department.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, during the week of October 3rd, unvaccinated individuals have the highest rate of infection for COVID-19.

However, among the three COVID vaccine authorized for U.S., the Moderna vaccine has the lowest rate of breakthrough cases in the state of Colorado (108.9 per 100k Moderna vaccine recipients). The Pfizer vaccine had the second-best breakthrough rate (134.8 per 100k Pfizer vaccine recipients) and then Johnson & Johnson (184.5 per 100k J&J vaccine recipients).

According to CDPHE numbers, those rankings have remained consistent since mid-July.

“At this time Moderna is certainly leading the way," said Dr. Johnson. "But Pfizer is really close behind, and there are some questions. Is that due to the 3 week vs 4 week between the first and second doses? We know that vaccine scheduling is really important.”

Regardless of which vaccine a person chooses to receive, local health officials and the CDC has the same advice. Numbers show that all three COVID vaccines authorized in the United States are highly effective when it comes to reducing the risk of severe symptoms hospitalization, and death.

El Paso County Health officials say 'mix-and-matching' the COVID-19 vaccines could provide a little more nuance for your immune system and can help when it comes to fighting the COVID virus in the future.

Health officials say whichever vaccine is the most convenient for you is the one they suggest the person gets.