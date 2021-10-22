Woman in distress calls police, secures arrest for man wanted for several felony warrants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officers were responding to a call from a woman in distress when they were able to identify a man wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence and motor vehicle theft, according to Colorado Springs police.

The woman in distress had called police to the 1400 block of Farnham Pt. at Oasis Apartments at around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday. While officer were checking her residence, they found a man hiding in a closet. At first the man identified himself with a false name to officers, but when he and the woman were separated officers were able to identify him as Jacob James Wilson, a man wanted on four felony arrest warrants.

Outside of the apartment building officers attempted to take Wilson into custody, but he was able to run away from officers into a nearby field. An extensive search began, and officers were eventually able to locate Wilson hiding in underbrush in the field.

Wilson was taken into custody and to the hospital for minor injuries. According to the press release from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the injuries he had sustained were from his running and hiding in a field, and not from police contact.