Venetucci Farm holds up tradition giving away pumpkins to kindergartners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Starting today, October 19th, Venetucci Farm will hold up generations of generosity giving pumpkins away to kindergartners all across the Pikes Peak Region.

The annual event has been going on for 50 years, according to a press release from the farm, even lasting through COVID-19 lockdowns last year. This year, the farm plans to celebrate the season with a hybrid model giveaway with both school deliveries and inviting kids back to the farm to pick a pumpkin.

This year, the farm plans to give out more than 2,000 pumpkins, locally sourced from Milberger Farms in Pueblo. Each pumpkin picked up will come with a pumpkin patch book list and a science worksheet, pairing pumpkins with education.

To honor the legacy of the original Venetucci Farm owners, kids will follow Nick Venetucci's rule that each child must carry their own pumpkin back to the field trip bus or car.

The event is made possible through a team of local organizations and sponsors, including Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation (PPREF), Gather Mountain Blooms and Catamount Institute.

“Pikes Peak Real Estate Foundation is proud to honor the longstanding legacy of Nick and Bambi Venetucci by giving away free pumpkins to kindergartens throughout the region this fall,” states Sam Clark, Executive Director, PPREF. “We are excited to be back on the Farm, celebrating this beloved community tradition. Students, and teachers, often share memories from years past of bringing home a pumpkin from Venetucci Farm.”

The giveaway will last all week today, Thursday and Friday. Today Stratmoor Elementary will visit the farm between 9:30 a.m. and 11. On Thursday, hours shift to 11:30 to 1 p.m. for Wildflower Elementary, and Friday hours go back to 9:30 to 11 a.m. for Gateway and Columbine Elementary Schools.

You can still pick up a pumpkin, even if you're not a kindergartner, but it will cost you $10. Swing by anytime between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Thursday through Sundays from now until October 30th.

In addition, Venetucci Farm will be hosting a Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 23 and 30 to include pumpkin patch, craft fair, concessions, fall decor, live music (10/23) and a costume party (10/30). Admission to Pumpkin Fest is $5 and pumpkins are $10. For details visit VenetucciFarm.org

Venetucci Farm is located at 5210 S. US Highway 85, Colorado Springs, CO 80911.