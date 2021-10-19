Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office plans for annual “Drug Take Back” event

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office will host three locations for citizens to drop off expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs this Saturday, October 23rd, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

It's apart of the National Drug Take Back event. Residents can go to any of the three locations between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. The drugs will be accepted anonymously to be disposed of safely. There is no charge to drop off old or unwanted drugs.

Here are the locations you can drop off those unwanted prescriptions:

• Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office West Sub-Station, 320 Joe Martinez Blvd.

• Pueblo Rural Fire Station, 29912 U.S. Highway 50 E (between Wago Drive and 30th Lane)

• Valley Health Mart Pharmacy, 4493 Bent Brothers Blvd. Colorado City

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back was started by the Drug Enforcement Administration to get unused or outdated drugs out of homes to they cannot be misused or abused. Studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets. Many people do not know how to properly dispose of unused medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away, both potential safety and health hazards.

In April, Pueblo duputies said residents got ride of nearly 265 lbs. of prescription drugs with the Spring Drug Take Back event.

The Sheriff's Office will not accept needles and sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters or illicit drugs.

For more information about the program, go to www.dea.gov.