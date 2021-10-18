Planned strike at DIA by security workers called off

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A planned security workers strike at Denver International Airport was canceled Monday after union leaders spoke with airport officials.

The workers, hired by the airport and separate from federal TSA workers, planned to strike over a pay increase. The union wants a $5 increase in base pay, and a renewed push to hire employees.

The union says the COIVD-19 pandemic and worker shortages have made the job more difficult for current employees. According to DIA officials, the airport is hosting its third hiring event on Oct. 23 in hopes of bringing on more workers.

This comes as DIA claims to now be the third busiest airport in the world.