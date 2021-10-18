Former Secretary of State memorial services

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lakewood will host memorial services for late former Secretary of State Natalie Meyer today at 3:00 p.m. Flags will also fly at half staff today to honor Colorado's longest serving Secretary of State. Meyer served from 1983- 1995.

Three-time Secretary of State Natalie Meyer (left) File photo, courtesy Secretary of State's office

Meyer died on September 23rd at the age of 91. She will be laid to rest at Ft. Logan. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran church in Meyer's name. Please visit www.InMemoriamServices.com for more information.

Current Secretary of State, Jena Griswold shared her condolences on twitter after Meyer passed away.