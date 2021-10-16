No. 10 Spartans stay perfect with 20-15 win at Indiana

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Matt Coghlin’s 51-yard field goal gave No. 10 Michigan State the lead and Payton Thorne’s third-quarter touchdown throw gave the Spartans the breathing room they needed to beat Indiana 20-15. The Spartans improved to 7-0 overall and will stay atop the Big Ten East at least two more weeks. Indiana had a chance to tie the score at 17 after scored its first TD in league play early in the fourth. But the Spartans defense stopped the 2-point conversion attempt.